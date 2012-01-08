how will we live in the year 2030?

sorry, but the browser you are using is outdated or doesn’t support the technology we are using.
we recommend using the latest versions of all major browsers like chrome, safari, internet explorer or firefox.
welcome to the year 2030.
there are 1.2 billion more people on the planet.
70% of us are living in cities now.
in order to house 1.2 billion more people,
all of us are sharing more household goods and services than ever before.
we refer to this sharing as co-living.
and many more of us are living this way now.
but it’s not a new thing.
communal living has always been a solution to common problems.
like rapid urbanisation, loneliness, and high living costs.
but what does co-living look like in the year 2030?
who is it for?
how has it changed our society?
what are we sharing?
with many more of us now co-living,
there is no one configuration.
discover what type of co-living would be uniquely suited for you.
reserve your spot for ONE SHARED HOUSE 2030.
welcome to the year 2030.
there are 1.2 billion more people on the planet.
70% of us are living in cities now.
in order to house 1.2 billion more people,
all of us are sharing more household goods
and services than ever before.
we refer to this sharing as co-living.
and many more of us are living this way now.
but it’s not a new thing.
communal living has always been a solution
to common problems.
like rapid urbanisation, loneliness,
and high living costs.
but what does co-living look like in the year 2030?
who is it for?
how has it changed our society?
what are we sharing?
with many more of us now co-living,
there is no one configuration.
discover what type of co-living would be
uniquely suited for you.
reserve your spot for ONE SHARED HOUSE 2030.
ONE SHARED HOUSE 2030 is a playful research project by anton & irene + SPACE10 that aims to get insights on the future of co-living through a collaborative survey. the information collected is open-source, free for anyone to use, and completely anonymous.
this project is a sequel to the interactive documentary
ONE SHARED HOUSE 2030 is a playful research project by
anton & irene + SPACE10 that aims to get insights on the future of co-living through a collaborative survey. the information collected is open-source, free for anyone to use, and completely anonymous.
this project is a sequel to the interactive documentary
we no longer require a 404 page in the year 2030, but we still couldn’t find what you were looking for.
please rotate your device
for a better experience